PADUCAH — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. To help local survivors, the Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center put on the eighth annual Paducky Derby Saturday.
This year they set a record for the amount of ducks they had adopted: 17,910 rubber ducks hit the water on Montgomery Lake in Noble Park. With help from the Paducah Fire Department, they pushed to get their bills across the line first.
Kayla Myers with Merryman House says community support is crucial.
"It's a celebration of that support that has been all summer and leading up to this one day, really five minutes, but it's been a wonderful experience," Myers said.
The money raised will directly help domestic violence survivors across west Kentucky.
"Survivors can access any of our free, confidential services," Myers said. "We serve the eight county Purchase Region, we have a 24/7 hot line, emergency shelter, comprehensive advocacy services and just a lot more support, as much as we can offer and get, so this money all funds those services."
Hardin Baptist Church won the $2,500 grand prize, followed by Judy Clements in second place and Mel Lindsey in third.