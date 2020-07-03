FRANKFORT, KY — Applications for grant funding under the federal Violence Against Women Act, Services, Training, Officers, Prosecution Formula Grant Program will be available on Aug. 3, says Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Mary Noble.
“Our state will distribute almost $2 million in federal funding through the VAWA STOP grant program to victim advocacy services, law enforcement agencies, and local units of governments that offer services for those individuals who have been victims of violent crime,” said Gov. Beshear. “We must continue to work together to stop domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking, and hold the offenders accountable.”
Beshear says VAWA STOP formula grant funds may be used to make and strengthen effective law enforcement, prosecution, judicial strategies and victim services throughout Kentucky in cases of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and/or dating violence. Funds are distributed from the Office on Violence Against Women, which is part of the U.S. Department of Justice.
Beshear says funding priority is given to victim advocacy services (30%), prosecution (25%), law enforcement (25%), discretionary programs (15%), and courts (5%).
The funds should be used for projects that serve or focus on adults and youth, ages 11 through 24, who are victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, or stalking. However, Beshear says they may also support complementary new initiatives and emergency services for victims and their families, including children 10 years old and under. State agencies, local units of government and private not-for-profit organizations may apply for these funds.
“VAWA STOP funds are critical to helping survivors of violent crime stabilize their lives after victimization, and assist in developing prevention strategies to stop the violence before it starts,” said Secretary Noble. “The Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) is a landmark piece of legislation that has helped provide a voice to victims so they no longer have to suffer in silence.”
You can find applications and more information by following the links on the VAWA STOP grant program page on the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet website.
Beshear says all applications must be submitted online at the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet's Electronic Grants Management System. New applicants are encouraged to make a user account and get familiar with the system before the due date. Validation of new user accounts may take 48 to 72 hours.
Applications must be submitted no later than 6 p.m., EST, on Tuesday, September 15,2020.
Contact Grants Management staff at JUSGMB@ky.gov for help with the application process.