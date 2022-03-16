PLAINFIELD, IN (WTHR) — Nearly 200 firefighters from a dozen agencies responded to battle massive fire Wednesday at a Walmart distribution center in Plainfield, Indiana.
Thick smoke poured from the building all afternoon Wednesday as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.
According to Walmart, 1,000 employees worked in the facility and managed to get out safely.
Employees were taken by school bus to a location nearby to reunite with families.
The blaze started just before noon.
Firefighters do not know what caused the fire.
People in the area have been told to shelter in place, and authorities are monitoring air quality in the area.