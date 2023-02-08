PEORIA, IL — “In its 300-year history, every member of the Illinois National Guard has been always ready, always there to defend our homeland,” Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said during a ceremony at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria Tuesday.
According to a release from the National Guard, about 190 soldiers mobilized for a mission to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility during the ceremony. They will reportedly provide aviation support to United States forces in the Middle East.
The soldiers are from both the Peoria-based 1st Assault Helicopter Battalion, 106th Aviation Regiment and Kankakee-based Company B, 935th Aviation Support Battalion.
They will reportedly be the first to deploy with the UH-60V Blackhawk helicopter, which the release says features a comprehensive cockpit design and fully open, digital, and integrated avionic suite.
Maj. Gen. Rich Neely, the Adjutant General of Illinois, and Commander of the Illinois National Guard said during the ceremony the Illinois National Guard must continue to lead the nation with technical skills.
"You set the bar very high,” he said. “We are very proud of each of you."
During the ceremony, Illinois Lt. Gov. Julia Stratton expressed gratitude to the soldiers, saying, “Thank you for everything you do for our nation, state and our communities. Many of you deploying today have been down this road before. The 106th Aviation Battalion has been called to serve many times over the years for both its federal mission and its state mission, responding to emergencies wherever you are needed.”
Stratton explained there are over 200 organizations with resources available to help soldiers and their families, both before and after deployment.
She encouraged soldiers to reach out to their family, friends, chaplains, and leadership teams if they need assistance.
“Being apart is not easy. I hope you draw on your faith to see you through,” she said. “Just know we stand with you and always will.”
According to the release, Assistant Adjutant General – Army and Commander of the Illinois Army National Guard Maj. Gen. Rodney Boyd also spoke during the ceremony, challenging the deploying soldiers to use the time overseas to better themselves.
Boyd said deployment was an opportunity to "do something great for this nation."
“Challenge yourself to come back a better person. Most importantly, keep the lines of communication open to your family. Be safe in all you do but don’t get too comfortable. You’re ready for this mission," Boyd said.