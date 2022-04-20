PADUCAH — In 1998, Michael Carneal pleaded guilty to killing three students and injuring five others at Heath High School in McCracken County. It's been nearly 25 years since the Dec. 1, 1997 shooting, and Carneal is set to appear before the state parole board in October. A survivor of that shooting is calling on the public to write to the parole board before the hearing.
Carneal, who was 14 years old at the time, shot and killed freshmen Nicole Hadley, sophomore Kayce Steger and senior Jessica James. One of the five students injured in the shooting, Missy Jenkins Smith, who was 15 at the time, was paralyzed from the chest down.
Jenkins Smith went on to write a memoir titled "I Choose to be Happy" with co-author William Croyle. In a February Facebook post, Jenkins Smith encouraged people to write to the parole board ahead of Carneal's hearing.
Croyle on Wednesday published a blog to the website Medium advocating against Carneal's release and encouraging people to write to the parole board.
According to Croyle, Carneal has "continually inflicted significant emotional distress on Missy and other victims from behind bars." Croyle says when Carneal was a teenager he wrote to Jenkins Smith from prison six times, asked for photos of her and called her home twice before her father contact the prison to make him stop. Croyle also writes that he believes Carneal has a "lack of regard for anyone but himself," because he has repeatedly tried to withdraw his guilty plea and have a trial.
Croyle writes that he believes Carneal has not paid his debt to society, and that those who survived the shooting and the families of the three girls who were killed should not have to face the possibility of coming face to face with him in public.
"Carneal’s debt was life in prison. The early release provision after 25 years was conditional. And that condition should be based mainly on the comfort levels of the victims and their families, not on the criminal’s desire to live among them," Croyle argues.
Croyle asks readers to write to the parole board and asks that Carneal remain in prison. In her Facebook post, Jenkins Smith says the board must receive the letters by July 31. The letters are confidential, and the board members will be the only people who read them.
Letters can be mailed to Kentucky Parole Board, P.O. Box 2400, Frankfort, KY 40602.
Jenkins Smith says Nichole Hadley's sister, Christina Ellegood, has created an email address for people who have questions about the parole hearing. That's heathparole@gmail.com.
Click here to read Croyle's Medium post in full.