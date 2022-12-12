GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office says they were able to collect thousands of donations of food, toiletry items, and toys in this year's Cram the Cruiser food and toy drive.
According to a Monday release, they collected 4,434 donations in total for local food pantries, the Community Christmas Connection, local school resource centers, the animal shelter, and more.
In addition, they say they received a monetary donation that was given directly to the nonprofit organizations Cram the Cruiser helps.
The sheriff's office says it wouldn't have been possible without the generosity of the people of Mayfield and Graves County.
Graves County 'Cram the Cruiser' 2022 donation numbers
|Items
|# of items
|Food pantry items
|1,423
|Items for the Community Christmas Connection and local school resource centers
|1,615
|Other items (household, clothing, items for the animal shelter)
|1,396
|Total
|4,434