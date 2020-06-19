FRANKFORT, KY — More than $4.7 million in grants will be given to Kentucky municipalities, fiscal courts, and foundations for 78 projects across the Commonwealth to expand recycling, reduce the amount of solid waste going into landfills, and improve the environmental management of household hazardous waste.
This includes recycling grants of $42,200 for Ballard County and $57,356.24 for Marshall County, as well as household hazardous waste grants of $16,000 for the City of Murray, and $24,500 for the City of Paducah.
Gov. Beshear and Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman made this announcement Friday morning.
“Kentucky is fortunate that so many municipalities are stepping up to reuse and recycle to reduce the amount of solid waste piling up in our landfills,” Gov. Beshear said. “This shows care for the environment and for each other.”
The Energy and Environment Cabinet says this program awards three types of grants, recycling, composting, and household hazardous waste.
The recycling grant provides funds for counties to purchase recycling equipment to promote sustainable regional recycling groundwork in Kentucky.
The composting grant lets local municipalities to buy equipment to improve composting and promote creative solutions for managing food waste, lawn waste, and other organic material.
Lastly, the household hazardous waste grant gives funds for counties to have annual drop-off events for people to dispose of household chemicals, old electronics, and other potentially hazardous wastes.
Gov. Beshear says there were 37 recycling grants worth $2.47 million, 28 household hazardous waste grants worth $798,964, and 13 composting grants worth $1.43 million.
These grants require a 25% local match in the form of cash or "in kind" labor, educational activities, or advertising to promote the program from those receiving the awards.
You can find a complete list of grant recipients by clicking here.
Secretary Goodman said some of these projects raise awareness about the importance of recycling home electronic equipment, which can contain metals such as mercury, which would be harmful to human health if put into landfills. “We all need to consider the life cycle of products and how we carefully dispose of them,” Sec. Goodman said.
Funding for the grants comes from the Kentucky Pride Fund, which is generated by a $1.75 fee for each ton of municipal solid waste disposed of in Kentucky landfills.
For more information about the division’s recycling efforts, please visit the Kentucky Division of Waste Management website.