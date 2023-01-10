LOUISVILLE, KY — Kentucky organ and tissue donors broke records in 2023, saving nearly 600 lives across the commonwealth — the most lives saved in one year.
According to the Kentucky Donor Affiliates organization, this is the fifth consecutive year they have broken records.
In a Tuesday release about the accomplishment, KODA President and CEO Julie Bergin said, “Registering as an organ donor is a selfless act, yet our communities repeatedly prove that our hearts are as big as our spirits.”
According to the release, partnerships with 112 hospitals; area transplant centers throughout the region; and work with Kentucky Circuit Court Clerks, Donate Life KY, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Eye Bank of Kentucky, coroners, and medical examiners made the accomplishment possible.
Eye Bank of Kentucky, for example, reported 710 cornea donors gave the gift of sight in 2022. And KY Circuit Court Clerks’ Trust For Life reported over 90,000 people joined Kentucky's organ donor registry.
Still, the number of people waiting for a transplant is far higher than the number of available organs, tissues, and corneas, the release explains.
Currently, the organization says there are 1,032 people waiting for organ transplant in Kentucky alone, with thousands more expected to need tissue or cornea transplants in 2023.
If you are interested in becoming an organ donor, you can click here to register.
For more information about donation, click here.