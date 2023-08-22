Across Kentucky, 99% of schools are in compliance with access control security requirements, the Office of the State School Security Marshal announced Tuesday, releasing its annual School Safety Risk Assessment Report.
In a news release about the report, the state says public schools have increased security measures to reach almost 100% compliance with state-mandated requirements through $18.2 million in funding Gov. Andy Beshear included in the 2020 state budget.
According to the report, Kentucky public schools currently employ the most school resource officers in the state's history with 685 SROs across the state. The number of full-time SROs has increased by 66% since the School Safety and Resiliency Act passed in 2019, a news release from the Justice & Public Safety Cabinet says. Since the beginning of the past school year, there was a 33% increase in schools that have a full-time SRO on campus, and leaders expect that number to continue to rise in the current school year.
“I am proud to report that Kentucky’s schools have increased their safety measures and response,” State School Security Marshal Ben Wilcox said in a statement included in the news release. “There is always room for improvement, and my office will continue to work diligently this upcoming school year to make sure schools have the resources, training and equipment needed to not only be safe but stay safe.”
Download the document below to read the report.