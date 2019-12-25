Benton, KY -- The sounds of Christmas music filled the air. There's an aroma of turkey, ham, and mashed potatoes. The First Baptist Church of Benton is celebrating and feeding hundreds with a free meal.
Preparing a Christmas meal can be tough on many families in the Local 6 area, which is why First Baptist Church and Community Kitchen served hundreds of free meals to those in need.
This was Marvin Powell's second year at the Christmas feast. Powell said the best part is the community and spending time with people he now calls family.
"There's a bunch of people that can't have a meal," Powell said. "A bunch of people. They can't have a meal because they ain't got the money to fix it. I mean we can fix our own meal but just to associate and get out of the house."
Burneda Coursey has been volunteering with the Christmas meal since it started in 2008. This year, she helped with the desserts. She said she loves serving others and showing them love.
"We feel like that if we serve then we're showing people that, that's what Christmas is all about," Coursey said. "To give and not to receive."
The church wasn't the only place filled with Christmas spirit and everyone enjoying their meals. Community Kitchen is also helping people celebrate the joy of the holiday season.
Ashley Marrow said while times may be tough, she's grateful to have a place like Community Kitchen to celebrate the holiday. She said the people are what keep her coming.
"I'm just a people friendly person," Marrow said. "Don't like to be alone. Some people are really alone in this world. And it's tough. It's really tough."
While bellies are full and children are smiling, for both First Baptist Church and Community Kitchen, the spirit of giving is what it's all about.
First Baptist Church of Benton served 485 meals and Community Kitchen served 400.