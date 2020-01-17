MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Nearly $430,000 of taxpayers dollars will go back to the communities they fund in McCracken County. Dozens of un-taxed property was discovered in McCracken County after Property Valuation Administrator Bill Dunn uncovered mismanagement by his predecessor. Dunn discovered that hundreds of properties in the county were under-assessed or omitted.
Omitted property refers to unreported property improvements or additions never on the tax roll of the PVA office. A total of 49 property owners received bills last year for having omitted property. Those bills included the total tax bill, interest and a penalty for the past five years.
Friday morning, five county leaders sat down for almost four hours and waived 32 taxpayers' penalties on their omitted tax bills. The group included McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer, County Attorney Sam Clymer, Sheriff Matt Carter, Property Valuation Administrator Bill Dunn, and County Clerk Julie Griggs.
To eliminate the penalties on the tax bills, they had to determine if the property owners made good faith to alert the previous PVA, Nancy Bock, of their property. Bock is currently serving a sentence of four years in prison for theft and forgery charges related to her time in office.
"If they did anything, that should have alerted the PVA to the fact that their is new property, new house, new garage an out building whatever," said Judge Executive Craig Clymer. "Then, we would have considered that the same as having reported it."
The law requires people with omitted property to pay the taxes and interest they owe. Clymer said paying penalties should be reserved for those who never tried to get their property on the tax roll.
"If they did report it, it's not omitted property, and so there is no penalty, " he said. "And in each one of the cases we found that the fault lied not with taxpayer, but with the PVA office."
Clymer defined alerting the PVA office as applying for permits for house improvements or calling the PVA to ask for an assessor to visit a property.
"We gave the benefit of the doubt to the taxpayer," Clymer said. "It was a major malfunction to say the least."
Property taxes help sustain the community you call home. The money you pay in taxes goes to many places, like roads, funding public libraries and health services. The majority of property taxes go towards local school districts. The sheriff's department will collect $379,699 of taxes on behalf of the county to distribute to each taxing district. The department will also collect an additional $50,218 worth of interest on those taxes. The total amount of penalties that will be collected is still unclear until all bills have been reviewed for a penalty waiver.
Clymer said 17 people did not apply to get their penalties waived prior to Friday. The sheriff's department is giving those taxpayers until Tuesday to call and ask to be considered for a waiver.
"We recognized this was a failure of government. It was a failure of the former PVA to put this property on the tax roll," Clymer said. "We were going to lean towards the benefit of the taxpayer."