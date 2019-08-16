WASHINGTON -- Tyson Foods Inc. is recalling nearly 40,000 pounds of Weaver brand frozen chicken patty products.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service says the chicken patties may be contaminated with "extraneous materials."
The recalled patties were sold in 26-oz. resealable plastic bags with "Weaver Chicken Breast Patties breaded chicken breast patties with rib meat" on the front and have a 'best if used by' date of "Jan 31 2020."
They also have "P-13456" printed on the back. The patties were sold nationwide.
If you have these patties, you should either throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.
If you have questions about the recall, you can call or text Tyson Foods' Consumer Relations hotline at 855-382-3101.