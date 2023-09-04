ROSENBERG, TEXAS (KTMD/KPRC) — Twenty-three people were injured when a SUV crashed into a Denny's restaurant in Texas Monday morning.
The incident happened just before 11:30 a.m. in Rosenberg, Texas, when a maroon Jeep SUV left the road and plowed through the south wall of the restaurant, located about 35 miles from Houston.
All those injured were taken to local hospitals. Some had minor injuries, and others had more severe injuries, but police said none of the injuries were believed to be life threatening.
The ages of those injured ranged from 12 to 60.
The 30-year-old driver of the SUV was uninjured, police said.
Police are continuing to investigate what caused the crash.