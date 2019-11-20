CALDWELL COUNTY, KY -- A Nebraska woman died in a car crash in west Kentucky Tuesday.
Around 4:20 p.m., Kentucky State Police were called to a crash on eastbound Interstate 24 at the 56 mile marker.
The crash blocked the west entry ramp from Kentucky 139 at the exit 56 interchange.
Troopers say 24-year-old Jaryonlee Wells of Omaha, Nebraska abruptly left the road and hit a tree.
The car had two passengers, 22-year-old Heidi Renter and one-year-old Elyonha Wells, both of Omaha, Nebraska.
Heidi Renter was pronounced dead at the scene.
Jaryonlee Wells and Elyonha Wells were both taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
They were last listed in stable condition.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.