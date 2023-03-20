PADUCAH — Several days of rain in this week's forecast could spell trouble for the Paducah Convention Center. The necessary repairs have been put by the wayside for years. Now, they're finally coming to a head as the center looks to host several events throughout the year.
Paducah Convention Center Executive Director Michelle Campbell said the roof is more than 30 years old, despite the lifespan only being 20 years. That means those major repairs are about to become an issue local leaders will need to address quickly.
Recent storms have left their mark on the building's roof.
"We had several ceiling tiles, a lot of paint from leaks coming down the wall. Paint that has bubbled, that's going to have to be repainted. Some wood work in the expo that needs some attention," Campbell said.
On the expo center side, tarps cover the skylights.
"Skylights were heavily damaged, so any of the soffit and everything around the skylight will have to be redone and repainted," Campbell said.
The overall estimated cost to fix it isn't cheap.
"The convention center and expo, we're looking to an estimated about $3 million," Campbell said.
There's also the old showroom portion of the convention center to worry about. It's owned by the city of Paducah, but has sat unused for years. As the roof on the showroom portion of the center becomes more dilapidated, it's causing other parts of the roof to see more leaks when it rains.
"We'll probably take most of this year, a good portion of the next several months, trying to determine what our plan of action would be," Paducah Mayor George Bray said. "We've got some engineering studies on it already. They're not pretty, and so we've got to figure out exactly how to move forward."
Bray said this project will become another major priority for the city in the near future. The city does see the old lounge area as an asset, however there isn't a timetable yet on any work for the space. Bray does anticipate any work will be costly.
The city and the county both put portions of their transient room tax revenue toward the convention center for operation costs and repairs. That tax revenue is raised through people who stay at hotels inside city and county limits.