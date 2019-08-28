MURRAY, KY--There is a a chance you may soon see an increase in your utility bill if you live in Murray.
The reason is there is not enough money to cover the costs of storm water infrastructure.
The current storm water utility fee is $1.50 but it could increase.
City Councilman Dan Miller said members discussed the idea at a meeting this month.
"Right now we have ten years worth of projects on the table to do if we kept the utility fee at it present level," said Miller.
The councilman said the fee was introduced about 16 years ago when there were much fewer people and annexed areas.
Times have changed and he said an increase in rainwater has made it more difficult to complete past and developing repairs.
The utility fee goes towards the $240,000 annual revenue, that repairs storm water infrastructure.
"We felt it was perhaps necessary to at least to look and see if we need to make some changes in that storm water fee to address the increasing costs," said Miller.
The issue of completing these projects stems from a lack of staff and revenue.
Murray Public Works' Stormwater Coordinator James Oakley manages the projects all by himself.
"We have 48 projects, with actually only being able to complete seven to 13 projects a year, "said Oakley.
"As you can see the numbers just don't add up."
Every year Oakley sees another five to seven additional projects.
The coordinator said they have about 13 lined up and funded for this year, but that leaves about 30 non-funded projects, that require more man power.
There are currently ten years worth of projects to complete, that are close to $1.5 million worth of work, which will require lots of money.
It is not clear if there will be an increase or how much it could be.
Council members will discuss the matter again at their next finance meeting in the first week of September.