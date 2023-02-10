PADUCAH — A Paducah man who was jailed in connection to the death of his dog is now facing an additional felony charge after deputies obtained more evidence from the dog's necropsy, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says.
According to a Friday release, Latavious Frazier's original misdemeanor charge of cruelty to animals has been amended to felony torture of a dog, which is a Class D felony. He is also facing a felony charge of tampering with evidence.
Frazier was arrested after two city employees reported witnessing him dragging a dog — which appeared to be dead — behind him as he walked down 31st Street.
The employees said when they tried to stop Frazier, he lifted the dog by the leash and continued dragging it.
Responding law enforcement officers said they later found Frazier squatting in the basement of an apartment building, with the dog's body hidden behind appliances.
Deputies said they believe Frazier is the same man they received approximately six calls about in the weeks before, with the caller(s) reporting a male dragging a dog by the leash, grabbing her by her scruff, kicking her, and making her cry.
Responding deputies were unable to find the man after receiving the calls, the said, though they report spending a considerable amount of time searching.