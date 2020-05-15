PADUCAH -- People in Kentucky impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can begin applying for financial assistance through the Team Kentucky Fund. Meanwhile, a variety of local nonprofits continue to offer financial help as well.
The application portal for the Team Kentucky Fund, teamkyfund.ky.gov, went live Friday morning.
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said so far, the Team Kentucky Fund has $3 million that businesses and community members have donated since late March. Coleman said people who qualify for the money are "folks who have experienced a loss of employment due to COVID or a reduction of their income of 50% or more due to COVID-19. So that can be a cut in hours or a cut in wages."
Applicants must have proof of being employed on or after March 6, 2020. The employment must have averaged at least 30 hours a week. The website says an applicant must also prove that the households' income:
- Was below 400% of the official poverty income guidelines prior to March 6, 2020.
- Is at or below 200% of the official poverty income guidelines at the time of applying.
In addition, an applicant must show the total household income and the names of all adults over 18 living in the household. To apply, visit teamkyfund.ky.gov, acknowledge you have read the disclaimer, and hit the "File a Claim" button at the bottom of the page.
Coleman said each household can receive up to $1,000 in vouchers that can be used to pay for rent, mortgages, food, or utilities.
"We have partnered with Community Action Kentucky and the Community Action agencies have an office in every single Kentucky county. And they will help us distribute those funds," said Coleman.
Anyone wishing to donate to the Team Kentucky Fund can visit donate.ky.gov. Donations are tax-deductible.
FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE THROUGH UNITED WAY:
People in Paducah and McCracken County who were recently furloughed or lost income can also apply for Necessity Grants through the United Way by visiting unitedwaypaducah.org/necessitiesgrant. Approved households would get between $250 to $500 each in the form of a gift card that can be used for groceries, gas and other essentials.
Betsy Burkeen, executive director of the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County, said the county was also awarded $73,705 in federal funds through the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program. The money will go to local service agencies to help them serve the community.
"These dollars can be used for food services, lodging and mass shelters - so homeless entities - rent or mortgage assistance for one month, utility assistance for one month," said Burkeen.
Local service agencies wishing to apply for the funds must do so by May 20. They can email Burkeen at betsy@unitedwaypaducah.org or call 270-442-1691 for an application. Visit the United Way's Facebook page for information on eligibility requirements.
Burkeen said in the past, organizations like Family Service Society, Paducah Cooperative Ministry, The Salvation Army, and West Kentucky Allied Services have received the funds.
The United Way of Paducah-McCracken County continues to accept donations to help the community. Text GIVE to 77513 to contribute to the nonprofit's COVID-19 Response Fund.
FINANCIAL AND FOOD ASSISTANCE THROUGH PADUCAH COOPERATIVE MINISTRY:
People living within Paducah and McCracken County can also get financial assistance by calling Paducah Cooperative Ministry at 270-442-6795 Mondays through Fridays. PCM's hours are 9 a.m to noon and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
PCM Executive Director Heidi Suhrheinrich said the building is closed to the public due to the pandemic. So applying for financial assistance is done entirely over the phone.
Suhrheinrich said applicants will be asked to provide basic verification documentation, such as a copy of the last pay stub, or proof they applied for unemployment insurance. Each approved household typically receives between $100 to $500.
Households can also request for food assistance by calling PCM. They can then come to the PCM parking lot to pick up the food, or PCM can arrange for the food to be delivered in the afternoon. Households must be within McCracken County.
Suhrheinrich said PCM typically provides a household with four to five days worth of food once a month. But that can vary depending on individual circumstances. PCM usually provides food for 450 to 500 households a month.
"We'll get through it because we're all going to help each other out, and look out for each other, and this is a very special community," said Suhrheinrich.
FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE THROUGH FAMILY SERVICE SOCIETY:
Restaurant workers in Paducah impacted by the pandemic can still apply for money through Paducah's Tip Jar, a fund being managed by Family Service Society. FSS Executive Director Candace Melloy said anyone who worked a job that was dependent on tips can apply for the money. Applicants can call Family Service Society at 270-443-4838. An assessment will then be done over the phone to see if the person qualifies.
Melloy said as of Friday, about 30 households have received money through the fund. Each household can get up top $500 to cover rent utilities and other costs.