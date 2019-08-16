Watch again

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Denzil Hafford has lived on Highway 286 in west Kentucky for about nine years. He says he loves the area, but there's one thing he doesn't like.

"Traffic is terrible," says Hafford.

Hafford sees cars and trucks speed in front of his house all the time. He says he always hears about wrecks at the intersection of U.S. 62 and 286.

"I avoid 62 from that corner to town for that reason. I go across and hit 60," says Hafford.

Hafford says it's not just the intersection that's dangerous, but the several narrow parts of the road, too. One of those places is in front of his home.

"I've seen several bad wrecks here, several with several people losing there lives, as a matter of fact there are two crosses over there that they marked, it was a father and his son and they were ten minuets from work and they got killed right here," says Hafford.

Traffic along the route has picked up in recent months with the paper mill opening up. That's a big reason the transportation cabinet is looking into improvements. They were awarded $350,000 to begin the process of improving the intersection of U.S. 62 and 286.

"It's critical to us," says Scott Kirkpatrick.

Kirkpatrick is the technical manager at Phoenix Paper. He says about half of their workers use those roads to get to work every day. A good number of trucks delivering supplies do too, and with the mill expanding, that number will go up.

"In our future operations we could see those numbers going even higher, the expansion that we talked about. We could see another 100 to 150 trucks a day, every day, in and out of the mill," says Kirkpatrick.

Haffrod says he's just glad that the roads are getting some attention.

"It is something that would save lives if it was widened," says Hafford.

Right now the transportation cabinet is in the early stages of developing plans for improvements at the 62-286 intersection. It's not clear yet when the project will be bid out.

