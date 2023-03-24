PADUCAH — For its second year, the Nehemiah Project will emphasize how to have helpful, informed responses to child abuse and domestic violence survivors seeking assistance.
The Merryman House Spiritual Enrichment Program invites church leaders and members, mental health professionals, victim service providers, attorneys and community members to attend. The conference will run from 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 25 at Heartland Church on 4777 Alben Barkley Dr.
The Kentucky Board of Social Work approved continuing education units (CEUs) for the Nehemiah Project, and the training will meet the board’s ethics training requirement. Additional CEUs are pending.
Mary Foley, Merryman House executive director, said the program's mission is to serve the faith community by providing guidance on how to respond in a safe, trauma-informed way to best protect survivors.
“When survivors of abuse don’t know where to turn or who to trust, churches are often the first places survivors go for help,” Foley said in a Merryman House release.
Tickets are on sale for $30 through March 31. From April 1-25, tickets are $50. Lunch is included in the registration cost.
Interested community members can find more information about the event, its speakers and registration at bit.ly/thenehemiahproject23.