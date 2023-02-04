CARBONDALE, IL-- Gun violence is pressing issue nationwide but it's also a local problem that's growing in cities like Carbondale, Illinois.
City leaders say each week, Carbondale experiences an average five gun-related incidents each week.
The community continued the conversation to combat gun violence- today at their annual Neighborhood Alliance Meeting.
As gun violence persists in Carbondale, Illinois, the community continues to come together to fight it.
The annual Neighborhood Alliance Meeting is a place to discuss challenges the city is working through.
Gun violence was a hot topic.
Diana Brawley Sussman, a board member for Carbondale United, says gun violence is like a contagious disease.
“If we treat violence like an epidemic, we get results in the community,” Sussman says.
The cure is stopping the transmission.
That's the job of Michael Valliant.
His personal experience helps him connect to those with the potential to commit gun violence.
“I have been a person who has perpetuated violence. I have been a victim of gun violence, so this is what brings me and motivates me to take this position as a violence interrupter,” Valliant says.
Southern Illinois University associate professor, Sarah Buila says the responsibility falls to more than just violence interrupters.
“My answer is you. Everybody,” Buila says.
She says conflict resolution is key.
Valliant seeks to offer other alternatives as well.
“High risk individuals- we try to offer them services, that will take them away from living this high risk lifestyle. We try to offer them job opportunities. We try to offer them educational opportunities,” says Valliant.
Valliant says it’s a community issue.
If the community can take accountability, the change will follow.
City leadership is very working with community organizations to provide resources for at-risk youth.
The Carbondale Police is also identifying hot spots where violent crime is trending and providing high visibility enforcement efforts and surveillance cameras.