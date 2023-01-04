CARBONDALE, IL — Wednesday night, shots were fired in the Arbor District Neighborhood in Carbondale. Local leaders say gun violence continues to be a constant in the city.
In some cases, these shootings have turned deadly, including in August of 2021.
Southern Illinois University student Keeshanna Jackson died after she was shot at an off-campus party.
Neighborhood leaders say it's time for the community to step up, but they're disappointed with city leaders' reaction to their efforts.
Kyle Miller, the president of the Arbor District Neighborhood Association, emailed City Manager Gary Williams, asking for him and other city leaders to be present for a meeting on Sunday.
The topic is gun violence. But Williams declined.
Miller says they need to band together as a community to solve the problem.
David Campbell has called the Arbor District Neighborhood home for the past five years.
Before that, he was a police officer in Birmingham, where he saw gun violence first hand — just not on his own doorstep.
"I worry sometimes that somebody's going to fire, is going to come through my window and hit somebody in the house or do damage to us, so it can be a little frightful," Campbell says.
That's a problem Miller is hoping to solve with the help of the city.
"Right now, people are just scared, and the city isn't helping," Miller says.
Miller showed us the email he sent Williams inviting him to Sunday's public meeting about the issue.
He got this response:
"I've sat through many of these types of meetings in the past, and what I've found is that until everyone has the facts, these meetings are often charged by emotion.
"That doesn't create an environment that encourages open communication which, in my opinion, is counterproductive."
When we reached out to Williams, a spokesperson told us he was in meetings all day.
"To be told by the city that we don't think that it's going to be a productive meeting, as the email says, is really disheartening," Miller says.
Miller says he just wants to work together with the city to combat gun violence.
"I want the city to have regular meetings with us," Miller says. "I want to be talking to them on a regular basis. I want to have clear communication channels that say, 'Hey, here is what's happening and here's how we're addressing it,' because they need to be held accountable, but also we need actionable steps as citizens."
Miller says there are a lot of issues that may play into the rise in gun violence in Carbondale.
Their neighborhood is concerned about secure and safe housing, making sure landlords are taking better care of their properties for their renters and increasing access to mental health care in the community, among other things.
We also reached out to the Carbondale Police Department for comment on the gun violence there.
We were told the police chief is out of town and unavailable for comment.