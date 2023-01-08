CARBONDALE, IL - Gun violence is a hot button issue across the country and even here in our viewing area.
Neighborhood leaders in Carbondale, Illinois say nearly 150 shots fired incidents in the city last year, along with another shots fired incident just last week, is renewing their concerns.
Gun violence is plaguing what Dorie Warren Jr. calls home.
He's lived in Carbondale for nearly 30 years.
He was one of about 100 people who attended the Arbor District Neighborhood Association's meeting at St. Francis Xavier Church on Sunday, to take practical steps toward change.
"Get out and meet your neighbors...hold people accountable you know if you see someone, don't turn the other way and don't pull out your phone," said Warren.
Jackson County State's Attorney Joseph Cervantez says combating gun violence is a complex and nuanced issue.
"I think it's important when we're talking about crime we're talking about two different parts of it," said Cervantez. "We're talking about crime prevention but we're also talking about the you know, how to prosecute crimes and how to hold people accountable to do that. So you have to approach crime from all sides."
Cervantez says citizens have a part to play, which includes participating in local government and voicing their concerns and complaints to elected officials.
"Be informed," said Cervantez. "Make sure that you have some type of way to get informed from our city and by our law enforcement. Second, participate. Show up to the city council meetings and show up to the county board meeting."
Warren wants to be proactive and go beyond just sitting in community meetings.
"There's a time to put things in to action," said Warren Jr. "So I want to be a part of that action. I want to be a part of the change and just take it one day at a time and help people, to help people make that change."
And for now, people like Warren Jr. are taking small steps toward a more peaceful community.
Carbondale City Manager Gary Williams chose not to attend the meeting.
The organizer of the event, Kyle Miller, said while he's disappointed that Williams didn't come, he wants to work with Williams in the future to help combat the issue of gun violence together.
In a previous email to Miller, Williams said: "I've sat through many of these types of meetings in the past, and what I've found is that until everyone has the facts, these meetings are often charged by emotion."