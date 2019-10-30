DU QUOIN, IL — After an early morning house fire, shooting and standoff in Du Quoin, Illinois, a man was arrested and held on a $5 million bond. The house burned to the ground, and the suspect — Dustin Goodwin — faces three counts of attempted first-degree murder.
It happened at a house on North Division Street early Wednesday morning. Neighbor Michele Inselmann said she was sleeping peacefully when she woke up suddenly to the sound of gunfire.
"I woke up around 3:30 this morning. You heard a bunch of clips. At first it sounded like firecrackers or someone got a deer. Then, there was way too many, and you knew something was wrong. Then I heard a car flying down the road," Inselmann said.
Her kids were not home at that time, but a message from their school later filled in the blanks about what she'd heard.
"It said 'Message from District 300: We are made aware of standoff with law enforcement around Du Quoin North Division regarding a house fire. The suspect has been apprehended,'" Inselmann read.
Evidence of the gunfire could be found in the neighborhood.
"It seems to be a pretty calm environment, and we've not had many issues. But, when you have that many gunshots, it's scary," said Inselmann.
She said she hopes law enforcement start patrolling the area more. She said she wasn't going to bring her kids back to the neighborhood for the rest of the day.
Goodwin was jailed in the Perry County Jail. No court date has been scheduled yet. State police say the investigation into the shooting and the fire is ongoing.