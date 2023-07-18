PADUCAH — Neighbors who live on North 14th Street are upset after a man allegedly pointed a rifle at a woman passing by his home Saturday morning and yelled racial slurs at her.
The Paducah Police Department arrested 53-year-old James R. Loe, who lives on North 14th Street, after officers say he yelled racial slurs at a woman who was walking her dogs on the other side of the street and accused her and others of stealing a Confederate flag from him.
The woman said Loe yelled slurs at her, and then left and came back with a rifle, continuing to yell slurs at her. Police say Loe pointed the rifle at the woman during the incident. Police arrested Loe on charges of wanton endangerment and menacing. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25.
Neighbors who live nearby say they are unsettled by what happened. "We never had that in our neighborhood, and I'm hoping that this will be the end of it," says Rose Lowery.
She has lived in the neighborhood all her life, and she's worked in the community for years to make Paducah safe for Black and Brown people.
"It makes me nervous, because we have little kids that play out in the street and stuff. And with crime rates the way they are and people shooting up people just because they can, it makes me just very uncomfortable," she says.
Corbin Snardon with the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP says people need to reflect on how the incident affects the community.
"We should get a full picture of the situation, but also the effects that it actually has on individuals who have these slurs thrown at them. You know, this is a community where children are playing. You know, what kind of image and example does that set for them," he says.
Snardon is grateful overall that no one got hurt. "I'm thankful that everybody was safe, that nobody ended up getting hurt in the situation, but I'm also saddened to see that we had an incident where racial slurs were thrown at people here in this community," he says.
Snardon says the best way to support the Black community is to make sure people like Loe learn how damaging their actions are to Black and Brown communities. "It makes me very uncomfortable to know one of my neighbors feels that way toward African American people," he says.