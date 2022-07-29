MAYFIELD, KY — Mayfield is showing up for eastern Kentucky in wake of this week's catastrophic flooding, after suffering their own natural disaster last year - the December 10 tornado.
According to Mayor Kathy O'Nan, Jeremy Creason of the Mayfield Fire Department spearheaded an effort to get six fire department personnel, an ambulance, and a fire-truck to eastern Kentucky to assist with flood relief efforts.
The firefighters are ALL EMS certified, according to O'Nan, so they'll be able to assist medically- something that's really needed right now.
O'Nan explained how grateful she was for the outpouring of support Mayfield received after the tornado, and how she wants to make sure Eastern Kentucky feels that same love.
Flood Updates
According to a Friday update from Governor Andy Beshear, the most immediate focus in eastern Kentucky right now is that of life and safety.
He reported many people were still unaccounted for, and the death count has now risen to 16.
According to Beshear, over 50 people have been rescued via helicopters, and hundreds more by boats.
He said as far as volunteering goes, it's best to leave it to the professionals right now. Many roads and bridges are damaged, and it's dangerous to navigate in impacted areas.
There will be plenty of opportunities for citizens to volunteer in the days and months to come, with rebuilding efforts likely taking over a year.
For now, he asks people who would like to donate supplies to stick with water and cleaning supplies, as they are the most needed.
As proven by the Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund, one great way you can help is by donating money to relief efforts. Beshear has formed the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund, which you can find here.