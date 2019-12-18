MARION, IL — Southern Illinois neighbors packed a room to share their opinions with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency about a mining company's request to dump millions of gallons of wastewater into the Big Muddy River.
"It's about money, and money is the root to all evil," said concerned citizen Kennan Bell.
There was a lot of passion in the room. Many of the people who spoke questioned the motives of Pond Creek Mine and owner Williamson Energy. The company is proposing a 12-mile pipeline to dump millions of gallons of diluted wastewater into the river to keep it from seeping into mine shafts. Some people worried about how that water would impact their health.
"When you sign those permits, you're an accomplice to our murder. We are dying from this industry," said Georgia De La Garza.
Others questioned Williamson Energy's business practices and history and how that will impact the Big Muddy River.
"How much more should the Big Muddy River endure. How dare we as humans treat the river like a toxic dump?" said Lucia Amorelli.
Some felt the request was one part of a larger conversation that includes the future of coal and climate change.
"It seems to be utterly irresponsible to even consider sustaining this industry that has destroyed the lungs and land for 100 years," said Nick Smaligo.
A representative from Williamson Energy said their plans comply with water quality standards.
"We've reviewed the aquatic life present in the Big Muddy River with academic experts, and they have concluded our discharges will not impact aquatic life in the Big Muddy River," said Director of Engineering at Williamson Energy Clayton Cross.
Cross said the plans would not have any measurable impact to the surface water elevation.