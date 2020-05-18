MURRAY, KY — Murray police are investigating back-to-back shootings that occurred over the weekend.
Police tell us the shootings happened Saturday night and Sunday morning. The shooting Saturday night claimed the life of 36-year-old Delano J. Bowes.
Police say no one was injured in Sunday's shooting. Commonwealth's Attorney Dennis Foust said police don't think the shootings are related. Local 6 spoke with people in the neighborhood who say this isn't normal for their small community.
It's only been four months since Eva Watkins moved back to Murray, but she said a lot has changed.
"There's been a lot of crime recently, and it's very scary," Watkins said.
Watkins said hearing gunshots close to her home was alarming.
"I have no words," Watkins said. "I fear for my safety. I fear for my neighborhood. I love my neighborhood. It's a good neighborhood. But with the crime rate increasing, I may think about leaving."
Police say right now there isn't a continuing threat to the public. But, they wouldn't share why that's the case or give any other details.
Jacqueline Reed lives with her three young children at Tanglewood Apartments. She said hearing gunshots Sunday morning in her neighborhood startled her.
"It's too close for comfort," Reed said. "And it sounded really close outside. And the first thought was the safety of my kids. And my second thought is we have to move away from here."
Watkins said she'll be more careful in the future.
"Still live a happy life, but watch out," Watkins said.
Coroner Ricky Garland said an autopsy of Bowes' body is being conducted Monday.
Police would not say if any arrests have been made yet.