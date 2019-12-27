PADUCAH— Everyone has their plans for the new year.
Statista Research found that getting fit is one of the top goals for people in the United States. But staying on your fitness track can be difficult.
The Paducah Athletic Club is home to many people with the mindset to stay on track by building solid and attainable goals.
People like David Ruckstuhl said staying motivated, loving yourself enough to keep going and tweaking your approach even when you fall off the wagon, will take you a long way.
"It's hard to do it and keep doing it, but it's a whole lot harder to do it, if you don't get started," Ruckstuhl said.
Ruckstuhl swims at the Paducah Athletic Club, one of the exercise he completes to get his daily exercise.
Whether you decide to swim or squat with weights, you are taking steps to better your body.
Sharron McClerkin works for the U.S. Army in the White House Military Office in Washington D.C.,but when he is home, he works out at the athletic club.
He said planning is important, but only half of the journey.
"Make sure you're eating right and make sure you have a detailed plan when you come to the gym, you can't just come to the gym and say I'm going to lift today," said McClerkin. "Well what are you going to work on? Are you going to work on chest? Are you going to work on back? What are you going to do?"
McClerkin works out with his wife Ladonna Castro-McClerkin, who he said is one of the reasons for his constant motivation.
"Having that person that continues to motivate me like she does, and really trying to set the example for my soldiers too,cause it's her," McClerkin said. "And the thing about the guys underneath me, I don't want to lack either because if I do then that gives them that opportunity, so I try my best to try to lead by example and set the example for those guys."
People are not limited to weights and gym equipment. Ruckstuhl has been swimming his whole life and can attest to its tranquil effects on the body.
"The day just kind of melts away, I can pray a little bit, I can think a little bit or I can not think at all, and just count the laps. It's very peaceful for me, it's therapeutic." Ruckstuhl said.
He is active but admits to falling of the workout wagon.
"Pretty much every week, work,and life gets in the way,so it's hard to make the time," Ruckstuhl said. "And it's easier just to say I'm tired at the end of the day, so I think the key is just to find other people who will do it."
Fitness locals at the gym said to set a detailed goal and follow through.
If you find that you have fallen off the workout wagon, work your way back on track.
McClerkin said these steps to action can be applied to all resolutions.