GRAVES COUNTY, KY -- Voters across the state are casting their ballots in-person today for the general election.
It's the first day of early voting for Kentucky.
Inside the Graves County Clerk's Office, sheriff's deputies like Wade Heatherly made sure everything ran smoothly for the first day of early voting.
They checked temperatures and made sure people are going the right way to keep them socially distanced.
"Everything's been great, everybody's been good, the citizens of Graves County been real understanding with everything going on and everything's running real smoothly," said Heatherly.
Graves County is doing early voting by appointment.
Voters like Elaine Wilford took advantage of the opportunity for different reasons.
"I have knee surgery scheduled on 23rd of this month and I didn't know that I'd be able to walk to vote," said Wilford.
"Then I also didn't want to stand in the line with the virus."
Even county clerk Kim Gills and her staff voted early Tuesday morning.
"We did, we come in this morning and our lines hadn't started yet, so we all voted and got it over with and cast our vote and we're done," said Gills.
The clerk said they had more than 100 people scheduled to vote Tuesday.
Early voting will continue for the next three weeks until November 2.
You can vote early Monday through Saturday in Graves County.
They will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday with appointments.
They are open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. You don't need an appointment to vote on Saturdays.
For more information on how to be ready for this year's election, visit the "Vote Ready tab" on the WPSD Local 6 website.