PADUCAH — Mark your calendars! Grammy-winning hip hop star Nelly is coming to the Carson Center in Paducah.
The Carson Center announced the Aug. 5 concert date Tuesday. Known for 2000s hits like "Ride Wit Me," "Dilemma" and "Hot in Herre," Nelly has multiple honors from the American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards and others, as well as three Grammys.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 26, at thecarsoncenter.org. The Carson Center says members can buy tickets early.
Those interested in becoming Carson Center members can click here for more details.