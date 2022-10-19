NESTL---TOLL-HOUSE--STUFFED-Chocolate-Chip--Cookie-Dough-with-Fudge-Filling-UPC

NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® STUFFED Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling product packaging.

(NBC News) — Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling has been recalled after plastic was found in the product.

The products were produced between June and September of this year and distributed in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Those who may have purchased the recalled product should not prepare or consume the stuffed chocolate chip cookie dough with fudge filling.

Consumers are encouraged to return the product to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or refund.

However, no illnesses or injuries have been reported at this time.

To see the Food and Drug Administration's notice about the recall, click here

And for further customer support, call Nestlé USA at 800-681-1676, The number is staffed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday-Friday.

Nestle toll house recall bar code.jpg