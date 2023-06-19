ASSOCIATED PRESS — For weeks, the red critters known as Mormon crickets have been invading swaths of northern Nevada and causing chaos ever since tens of thousands of eggs buried about an inch deep in the soil began to hatch in late May and early June, said Jeff Knight, the state's longtime entomologist.
Elko, a small town of about 20,000 near Idaho and Utah known for its gold mining, has been hit hard by the invasion of cannibalistic critters. They won't stay long, Knight said, but frustrated residents can't wait to see their new neighbors pack up and leave.
The big red bugs leave behind a stench so horrible, Dolan says, she sometimes plugs her nose while driving through town just to try to escape a smell she described as burning flesh. They stick to tires and bottoms of shoes. When they move, it sounds like rain. At her gym, Dolan keeps finding pieces of cricket carcasses on the floor.
Residents and workers have tried to use brooms, leaf blowers, pressure washers and snow plows to get rid of the crickets, only for them to return. State officials have erected signs throughout Elko County warning drivers of slick highways, a popular hangout spot for insects that won't think twice about eating their dead friends.
One hospital even hired four temporary, part-time employees whose main duty is to clear the campus of the crickets long enough for patients to enter the building. The group calls itself the Cricket Patrol.
When the Cricket Patrol isn’t on duty, other hospital employees step in.
There was the medical worker in the cardiology unit who, still in his black scrubs, went outside the hospital’s ambulance bay in between seeing patients to swat crickets away with a broom, Burrows said. And the IT specialists who have helped with clean-up efforts.
Outbreaks of Mormon crickets, which are native to the Great Basin and Intermountain West, have been recorded throughout history across the west — from Nevada and Montana to Idaho, Utah and Oregon. Knight said there are records of infestations dating to the 1930s.
In Oregon, state lawmakers in recent years have allocated millions of dollars to assess the problem and set up a Mormon cricket and grasshopper “suppression” program.
The Mormon cricket is not a true cricket but a shield-backed katydid. They're flightless but travel together in “bands” that can range in size from 5 acres to hundreds of acres, Knight said.
Yet the invasion in Elko this year isn’t unprecedented for its size but for its timing.
Knight said the crickets hatched far later than their usual springtime birth, delayed by an especially wet spring and snow-packed winter in northern Nevada.
Each spring — or summer, in this case — the crickets born that year will mate and lay a new generation of eggs in the soil that will hatch the following spring.
But some of those eggs will lay dormant in the soil for up to 11 years, Knight said, accumulating in the dirt for years until a drought comes along, triggering the sleepy eggs to hatch all at once. And then the cycle repeats.
In his nearly 40 years working for the Nevada Department of Agriculture — 32 of those as the state entomologist — Knight said he can recall four invasions. But an infestation in the early 2000s “was most impressive in my mind, looking at the overall scope," he said.