PADUCAH — According to a release from the Kentucky Department of Transportation, a new two-year contract will allow the Cave-in-Rock ferry to continue service uninterrupted.
The release explained the ferry connects Kentucky Highway 91 in Crittenden County with Route 1 in Hardin County, Illinois and carries an estimated 500 vehicles across the river daily. The release said that for many in Hardin County, the ferry allows them to make it to the closest full-service grocery store. It also helps serves as a tourist attraction for the area. Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom expressed that the contract was welcome news, saying in a statement:
The ferry is jointly funded by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Illinois Department of Transportation through the Ohio River Ferry Authority, the release says. For more information about the Ferry's schedule and operating status, you can visit their Facebook page here.