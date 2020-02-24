COBDEN, IL — Education leaders are working to find solutions to end the teacher shortage in Illinois. The state has more than 1,800 unfilled teaching positions.
Those leaders are working to find a solution to get more teachers into classrooms. The Golden Apple Foundation is learning more about the needs in southern Illinois classrooms.
"I think we have to find a better way to make getting into the profession, not necessarily easier, but more attractive," said teacher Nathan Emrick.
Right now, there's a 50% decline in student enrollment in colleges of education, making the recruiting pool feel more like a puddle.
Cobden School District Superintendent Edwin Shoemate said some school districts are taking desperate measures because of desperate times.
"Some districts are hiring full-time subs that may not be qualified to teach math or science and put them in front of students, and that has an impact on their education," said Shoemate.
Golden Apple recently launched an accelerator teacher program that could help end the teacher shortage.
"We go into communities that have been hit the hardest with the teacher shortage. We recruit from those communities. Those people who have bachelor's degrees or seniors in college not in schools of education receive a $30,000 stipend. They go into a school for a year while they take the courses, primarily online, at Blackburn University or Eastern Illinois University, and after one year they can be a teacher of record in those schools," said Golden Apple Foundation President Alan Mather.
The Golden Apple Foundation will choose 50 teachers this year. The program hopes to have 150 next year. To find out how you can get involved in the program, visit goldenapple.org.