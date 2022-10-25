Joints help connect your bones together, allowing you to move. They're a very important part of the human body and without them, you wouldn't be able to bend your elbows and knees, move your hips, or turn your head.
According to an article from Harvard Health Publishing, your knee and hip joints are the largest joints in your body. They bear your body's weight as you walk, and over time, that stress can damage them. Everyday movements can become difficult- and very painful-when joints are damaged. Luckily, knee and hip replacement surgeries are fairly common way for many people to regain their quality of life.
This year, over 1.7 million people are expected to undergo a knee or hip replacement surgery. A replacement joint can be made from metal, ceramic, or plastic and will usually lasts about 15 years. Recovery from these surgeries can be a long process and, as with any surgery, comes with risks. Now, a new iPhone app is making it easier for doctors to connect with their patients and monitor their progress without them having to come into the office. Researchers hope this continuous feedback will help surgical teams customize patient care and improve recovery outcomes.
The Zimmer Biomet mymobility app connects with a users' iPhone or Apple Watch, collecting patient-reported feedback, health data, and activity data. The data is sent directly to the patients' surgical team, allowing them to guide patients through pre-operation and post-operation care. The app even sends notifications to patients, reminding them to follow through with their individual recovery plans.
Denise Erhart said her knees took a lot of wear and tear during her 40 year career as a nurse and the amount of pain she was experiencing made it impossible to enjoy her favorite activities. She received a total knee replacement and was able to keep in touch with her doctor throughout her recovery thanks to the mymobility app. Orthopedic Surgeon Jeffrey DeClaire said his ability to send texts, photos, and videos to Erhart daily allowed him to see how she was progressing. Erhart says she believes that experience helped her recover faster, and reports she is no longer in pain while walking.
What if you could repair your joint instead of replacing it?
A new study successfully turned human stem cells into cartilage cells, and it's showing promise for repairing joint tissue and preventing osteoarthritis.
Researchers reportedly tested the treatment on mini pigs by injecting their damaged knees with modified stem cells. After six months, the stem cells repaired the tissue, which retained all of the physical and molecular characteristics of undamaged cartilage. Additionally, the tissue became thicker and more compressible, which helps the cartilage cushion the joints. After the pigs were injected with stem cells, their bodies were triggered to start making their own cartilage cells to assist with damage repair, researchers say.
More studies will need to be done before moving on to human trials, but scientists believe this new technique could be a significant step toward better therapies for joints with damaged cartilage.