PADUCAH —Paducah Public Schools has hired a Paducah Middle School teacher as the new assistant principal of the Paducah Innovation Hub.
André Meadows has been teaching at the middle school for the past five years. Before that, he worked in Massac County Unit School District 1 in Metropolis, Illinois, as an administrator and teacher.
Paducah Public Schools on Tuesday announced Meadows has been named assistant principal at the Innovation Hub. The hub offers classes and workshops on industry skills, technology, health care and more. Students from Paducah Public Schools, McCracken County Schools, Graves County Schools, Livingston County Schools, home schooled students and private school students are eligible to attend.
“I am extremely excited to add Mr. Meadows to our team at the Innovation Hub,” Paducah Innovation Hub Principal Steve Ybarzabal said in a statement Tuesday. “His experience as a classroom teacher and school administrator paired with his knowledge and passion for technology make him a great fit.”
