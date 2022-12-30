PADUCAH, KY — Baptist Health Paducah announced Friday they have named a new Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer, set to begin her duties on Jan. 30 of the new year.
Marilyn Riley will succeed Sharon Freyer, who has been serving as CNO since 2015.
In a release announcing the transition, Riley said she was thrilled and honored to be joining the team.
"The faith-based values at Baptist Health Paducah resonate and align with my personal values," she confirmed.
She explained compassion, excellence, and collaboration were particularly significant in her role as nurse leader.
"As a nurse, and serving vulnerable populations, it is a privilege and should be respected at the highest of levels," Riley remarked.
"As a nurse leader, being intentional in building relationships and supporting professional development at all levels in nursing will drive positive clinical outcomes and improve overall care provided to our community,” she explained.
According to the release, Riley has over 25 years of healthcare experience.
Most recently, she was the National Director of Patient and Consumer Experience, Coaching and Evidence-Based Practice at Ascension Health, the release explains.
Prior to her work at Ascension, Riley was the VP and CNO at Indiana University Health in Frankfort Indiana. She has served in a variety of roles at other hospitals, clinics, and universities.
According to the release, she has even served as a 'subject matter expert' for distinguished nursing publications, thanks to her extensive educational background.
Baptist Health Paducah President Kenny Boyd said in a statement included in the release that Baptist Health was excited for Riley to join the team.
"We...look forward to the deep and varied experience she will bring to us, including: her work in patient experience, staff engagement and strategy,” Boyd noted.
Riley shared some of her goals for Baptist Health with Local 6's Todd Faulkner in a zoom meeting on Friday, saying one of her biggest priorities will be stabilizing the workforce.
According to Riley, this includes listening and understanding what has worked well in the past, but finding the gaps — and putting processes in place to mitigate them.