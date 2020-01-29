PADUCAH — Would you like to see more flight destinations at Barkley Regional Airport? Airport leaders say a new terminal could make that possible.
The terminal is expected to cost around $36 million with expanded parking, a new apron, and a new rental car facility. The new terminal will be south of the current one, just down the road.
Executive Director Dennis Rouleau says the current terminal doesn't represent the Jackson Purchase area well. He hopes the new terminal will bring economic development and improve passengers' experiences.
The current terminal was built in the early 1950s. Airport Board Chairman George Bray says it doesn't represent our region well or meet TSA standards.
"When people come out there and fly, they're not particularly impressed," Bray says.
He believes the new terminal will change that and improve customer experience.
"That experience is going to allow people to have a better impression of this particular area," Bray says.
Executive Director Dennis Rouleau says the new terminal will be able to host more airlines. He says the challenge is getting airlines to come to Paducah. They would need to see more passengers at the airport.
He says 86% of this project will be funded with federal money. So far, the airport has received a $2.4 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration. The Paducah Area Community Reuse Organization (PACRO) gave $80,000. The city of Paducah and McCracken County will each give more than $140,000 for the project.
"The terminal itself is going to be a huge boost to the local economy," Rouleau says. "Once the terminal gets here, once everybody sees what's happening here at Barkley Regional, we're confident that it's going to drive new development out here."
Rouleau says the new terminal will also be more user friendly.
A report by the Bureau of Transportation shows that the airport's flights were on time 72% of the time. That's compared to the national average of 79%. Rouleau says record rainfall is the reason for delays and cancellations last year.
Rouleau says it will take a year to complete the design process and another one to two years for construction.