McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- The Purchase District Health Department says there are eight newly confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in McCracken County, one new case in both Ballard and Hickman counties, and the first confirmed case in Fulton County.
This brings the total cases for McCracken County to 38, with five total cases in Ballard County, three cases in Hickman County, and one case in Fulton County.
Two of the eight COVID-19 cases in McCracken County tested positive on April 23. The patients are a 60-year-old male and a 62-year-old female. The other six people tested positive on April 24, and include a 92-year-old male, two 63-year-old males, a 56-year-old male, a 48-year-old male, and a 19-year-old male.
The new case in Ballard County is a 69-year-old female who tested positive on April 23.
Hickman County had one 62-year-old female test positive on April 24.
Fulton County had a first positive case on April 24. The patient is a 36-year-old male.
The health department says all of the patients are in stable condition, not hospitalized, and are serf-quarantined, although Hickman County has one previous confirmed case of COVID-19 who is hospitalized.
Additional details about these individuals cannot be provided because of medical privacy laws.
If you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call your healthcare provider for more advice or the Purchase District Health Department at 270-444-9631.
If you are worried, but otherwise healthy, you can go to kycovid19.ky.gov, or visit the Purchase District Health Department website at www.purchasehealth.org, or call the Ky COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725 for more information.