MURRAY, KY — A Wisconsin man charged with terroristic threatening in January after police say he made hoax calls targeting Murray High School faces a new charge in Murray, Kentucky, police announced Friday.
In January, Kya Nelson allegedly made calls to Murray police falsely claiming there was a gunman at the high school. The next day, police say he called again — this time falsely reporting that "five bombs placed at Murray High School that were set to detonate in one and one half hours, and that everyone would die." According to an arrest warrant stemming from the two incidents, investigators analyzed the phone number Nelson used, and they were able to find another number associated with Nelson's father. That led them to Racine, where they arrested Nelson on two counts of second-degree terroristic threatening and one count of first-degree terroristic threatening.
Friday, the Murray Police Department announced a new charge against the 20-year-old Wisconsinite. This time, he's charged with sending a harassing message.
Police say Nelson sent a disturbing text message to a Murray resident. The person who received the message reported it to police.
The police department says detectives were able to trace the text back to Nelson, and he was charged with one count of harassing communications.