MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A man who was arrested in connection to four robbery and burglary investigation in the Paducah area Thursday was charged in connection to two more cases Friday, the McCracken County Sheriff's Department says.

Thursday, 27-year-old Juan Diego Herrera was arrested in connection to an Oct. 19 robbery and stabbing and two other robberies that happened Oct. 4 in Paducah, along with an Oct. 15 burglary in McCracken County.

Man charged in four robberies in Paducah and McCracken County A man was arrested Thursday in connection to multiple robberies in the Paducah area, including an incident in which a man was stabbed, police say.

Friday, the McCracken County Sheriff's Department says Herrera has been charged in connection to a robbery reported Saturday at an address on Old Mayfield Road an a robbery reported Monday at an apartment on Jason Circle.

The sheriff's office says when detectives interviewed Herrera, he admitted he was involved in both incidents. Deputies say Herrera told investigators he had been targeting people he knew and who he thought would not report the crimes to law enforcement.

The sheriff's office says Herrera also gave detectives information about another person allegedly involved in the Old Mayfield Road robbery. That individual's name was not released to the public.

Herrera was charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree attempted burglary and third-degree criminal mischief, in addition to the previous charges. The original charges include three counts of first-degree robbery and one count of second-degree assault stemming from Paducah police investigations, and charges of first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary out of McCracken County.