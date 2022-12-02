ANNA, IL — Warm winter coats are essential, but with 20 percent of Southern Illinois children living in poverty, not everyone can get one.
That's where the New Coats, New Hope and Carbondale Coats for Kids campaigns step in to fill the gap.
According to a release from WIBH radio, coats for the New Hope campaign are manufactured by the nonprofit Operation Warm.
They are distributed to southern Illinoisan children ages 3 to 16 who are impacted by abuse, neglect, disaster, and family need, through the Children's Medical and Mental Health resource Network in Anna; Arrowleaf in Vienna; and all Southern 7 Head Start locations. Coats can be picked-up completely free-of-charge, with no proof of income required, the release explains.
A $20 donation will cover the cost a brand-new coat for a child in need. If you would like to sponsor a child, there are several ways you can donate.
The Southern Seven Health Department says coats flew off the shelf last year and they need to get restocked for the rest of winter. The deadline to donate is Dec. 10.
In addition to the New Hope, New Coats campaign, the City of Carbondale Police Department is teaming up with Saluki athletics for their annual "Coats for Kids" drive.
Fans are encouraged to donate new coats for children ages 1-8 at upcoming men’s and women’s Saluki basketball games or: the Carbondale Police Department; Carbondale City Hall; and Banterra Center/ Charles Helleny Pavilion.
According to a release from the police department, their greatest need at this time are coat sizes: 3T , 5-6, 8-10 and 12-14 for girls and 4-5, 7-8, 8-10 and 12-14 for boys.
Collections Dates
12/07- Women's Basketball vs Tennessee State @ 11 am and Men’s vs Indiana State @7 pm
12/10- Men's Basketball vs Alcorn State @ 7 pm
*12/13- Men's Basketball vs Lincoln (MO) @ 7 pm (Free ticket for a new coat game)
The deadline to donate a new coat the Carbondale's Coats for Kids campaign is Dec. 13.