PADUCAH — A plastics manufacturer based in Utah is setting up shop at the former Genova Products facility in Paducah.
Plastic Services and Products is reestablishing production in the Paducah Greater Paducah Economic Development announced Monday. More than 100 people lost their jobs when Genova Products laid off employees in 2019. Genova formally notified the state of its closure in January.
In its announcement, Greater Paducah Economic Development says Plastic Services and Products will begin recruiting in the coming weeks and expects to hire 80 employees immediately. After it has re-established production, the company plans to hire up to 125 employees in the coming months.
Greater Paducah Economic Development President Bruce Wilcox says the jobs are a "tremendous blessing" for the community, not only in light of the Genova layoff, but also because of layoffs and furloughs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We've worked closely with the city, the county — Paducah Power has really stepped in and done a great job with us, as well as other community partners — so this has been a great example of how we can come together as a community, and work together, and pull something like this off and get a great employer in our community," Wilcox tells Local 6.
Plastic Services and Products manufactures plastic pipe, fittings, and vinyl fencing, which it supplies to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada.
The building the company will move into, which is at at 5400 Commerce Drive, is jointly owned by the City of Paducah and McCracken County.