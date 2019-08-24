MURRAY, KY -- A New Concord woman died in a crash Friday morning.
Around 8:17 a.m., Kentucky State Police were called to a crash on KY 121 in Calloway County.
Troopers say 39-year-old Shannon Jarvis of New Concord was driving south on KY 121 when for unknown reasons she crossed into the oncoming lane.
Her car hit another car head on. Jarvis was taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
The driver of the other car, 80-year-old Mary Cole of New Concord, was pronounced dead at the scene.
An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721.