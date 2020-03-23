SPRINGFIELD, IL —Health officials in Illinois announced 236 new cases of coronavirus disease in the state Monday. Those cases include three deaths connected to the virus.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced those numbers in a news release Monday. The agency says the three deaths reported Monday include two men in their 80s and one man in his 90s.
The department says the new cases bring the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Illinois to 1,285 — reported in 31 counties.
Illinoisans who have health questions about the novel coronavirus can call 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.