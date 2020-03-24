SPRINGFIELD, IL — Four more Illinoisans have died because of COVID-19, the Illinois Department of Public Health said Tuesday. The public health agency also announced 250 new cases of the virus in the state.
The IDPH says the four patients who died include a Chicago man in his 50s, two Cook County residents in their 60s and a DuPage County woman in her 90s. The total number of deaths from the virus now stands at 16 in the state.
The new cases confirmed Tuesday bring the total number of positive test results to 1,535. Those cases are spread across 32 counties.
Speaking during a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Gov. J.B. Prtizker says the state is working hard to provide personal protective materials, but Illinois is requesting more help from the federal government.
Pritzker says the state is considering temporarily re-opening some closed, old hospitals or expanding hotels to accommodate COVID-19 patients.
In a news release sent later Tuesday, the governor's office says "In a worst-case scenario surge, the State would dedicate several dozen existing hospitals almost entirely to COVID-19 patients, moving non-COVID patients to other hospitals, including these re-outfitted locations."
The Illinois Emergency Management Agency has set up 49 tents at hospitals in the state to set up triage centers to evaluate possible COVID-19 patients.
Pritzker said the state will need nearly 38,000 more hospital beds if efforts to contain the virus are unsuccessful, as well as nearly 5,000 ventilators.