KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two more Missourians have died from the coronavirus, and the number of confirmed cases of the illness nearly doubled in one day.
St. Louis County officials said Friday that a woman in her 60s who suffered from multiple health problems prior to being diagnosed with COVID-19 died. Officials don't yet know if she had traveled.
On the other side of the state, Jackson County officials said a woman in her 80s had died. She had not recently traveled, raising concerns about community spread. The deaths were the second and third in Missouri.