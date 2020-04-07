CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — The Calloway County Health Department says a new COVID-19 case was confirmed in the county Tuesday night.
The new case brings the total number of positive novel coronavirus disease tests in Calloway County to nine.
Three of those cases have fully recovered, the health department says, while one person is being treated in the hospital, four are isolated in their homes, and one person has died.
The death was announced earlier Tuesday afternoon.
