WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — A new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Williamson County, Illinois, the local health department says.
This is the sixth laboratory-confirmed case of novel coronavirus disease in Williamson County.
In a news release, the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department says the new case is a woman in her 20s who is in isolation at home. Health officials believe the woman came into contact with the virus while traveling to another state.
The release says health officials are investigating the new case, speaking with people she make have been in contact with before she tested positive for COVID-19. If anyone is found to have had significant exposure, the health department says they may be placed on home quarantine for a length of time long enough for symptoms to develop and pass, to prevent spreading the virus to others.
Across the state, 1,006 new cases of COVID-19 were announced Monday afternoon by the Illinois Department of Public Health, bringing the total number of cases since testing began in the state to 12,262.
The IDPH also announced 33 more COVID-19 patients have died in Illinois, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 307.
Illinoisans with questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or click here for more information. For all personal protective equipment donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov.